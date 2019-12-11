Deputies increase patrols around Winchester, Riverdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday night, law enforcement across Shelby County are partnered with the sheriff's office for an "enhanced patrol" operation.
Officers set up a command post in the Memphis Police Ridgeway Station precinct area due to an increase in property crimes around Winchester and Riverdale Roads.
Sheriff Floyd Bonner says data revealed an unusual time crime seems to spike.
"We're seeing the same pattern every Tuesday during the week. We all know criminals don't know any boundaries and we are seeing an uptick in crimes specifically on Tuesday. That's why we're doing this on a Tuesday night,” said Bonner.
He says it's unclear why Tuesday is such a big night for crime.
About 100 officers saturated the area.
The sheriff’s office was joined by officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Memphis, Collierville and Germantown Police Departments.
