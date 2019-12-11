Expanding charter schools in Shelby County

In the meantime, the SCS board is responsible for approving or rejecting current expansion requests. During a 2 hour, special called meeting on Tuesday night, board members voted on about a dozen requests from charter schools to add students or add grades. In some cases, charter schools have already exceeded their official enrollment, as spelled out in their applications, and are asking for permission to expand essentially after the fact. In other cases, the board went against its own policy, newly created a year ago, that says a charter school can't expand if all schools run by that charter operator aren't performing at a high level.