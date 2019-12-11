Expanding charter schools in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Growing pains in the Shelby County School system. Charter schools in the district want to expand, opening up hundreds of new spots. But it's creating a classroom conundrum for the Shelby County School Board.
SCS says 17-percent of the student population in the district now attends charter schools. That's about 16,000 kids and counting, charter schools growing so quickly the school board asked the state of Tennessee to put a moratorium on new applications and expansions until charter school performance can be studied.
In the meantime, the SCS board is responsible for approving or rejecting current expansion requests. During a 2 hour, special called meeting on Tuesday night, board members voted on about a dozen requests from charter schools to add students or add grades. In some cases, charter schools have already exceeded their official enrollment, as spelled out in their applications, and are asking for permission to expand essentially after the fact. In other cases, the board went against its own policy, newly created a year ago, that says a charter school can't expand if all schools run by that charter operator aren't performing at a high level.
"At what point do we honor the policy?" Commissioner Michelle Robinson McKissack asked her colleagues, "because moving forward a year, another school could say 'you did this for them.' And I understand. I don't want to inconvenience families. I don't think anyone on this board wants to inconvenience families, but when do we start honoring the policy?"
"It comes across as subjective," said Commissioner Kevin Woods, "and I understand these new practices are not in place. I just want to make sure, even if it means staying an extra 10 minutes, we do everything possible to make sure that we do the least amount of harm possible."
KIPP High School received approval to add 95 spots. Memphis Business Academy's high school got the green light to grow by 155 spots. Power Center Middle and High, run by Gestalt Community Schools, got the knod for 62 and 210 more spaces, respectively.
Schools denied expansion include PCA's elementary and MBA's elementary in Hickory Hill, which wanted to add grades to become a K through 5 school. It's application was to open as a K through 1 school, but it currently operates as a K through 4, citing a high demand. Because its request was denied, some MBA elementary students will have to find a new school to attend next year.
MBA or any other charter operator whose request is turned down by the SCS board may appeal to the state within 10 days or come back to the board in January with a revised request.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.