Family asking for help after 13-year-old shot, killed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South family is asking for your help after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in North Memphis.
Friday morning, Memphis police officers were called to the 800 block of Looney Avenue for a shooting.
MPD found Demont’e Johnson lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The young teenager was taken to Regional One were he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s family said Demont’e was uninsured, so they’re asking for help through via a GoFundMe account. The family needs help paying for funeral and burial expenses.
Click here to make a donation to Demont’e Johnson’s GoFundMe.
