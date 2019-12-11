Former public nuisance turned site of latest deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former public nuisance is now the site of the city of Memphis' latest deadly shooting.
In 2015, James’ Lounge was temporarily shut down by the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office after police proved several crimes were being committed there.
James' Lounge on Summer Ave is a place Memphis Police and the District Attorney's office are not unfamiliar with. Police were back there for hours Wednesday morning investigating a deadly shooting outside the club. One person was pronounced dead. Two others were sent to the hospital.
Those who knew the victim who died outside the club said he was a regular at James’ Lounge. Tuesdays were one of his favorite nights to celebrate.
Police said an argument around 11:30 Tuesday night spilled out in to the parking lot, and shots were fired.
“I'm tired. I’m tired of all this,” A friend of the victim, Darnell, said. “But it happens all the time you become numb.”
Darnell said he knew the man who was killed. He wasn’t inside James’ Lounge when it happened but rushed over when he got the word. Darnell said the man who died was a good friend of his cousin who had recently passed away.
James’ Lounge was temporarily shut down in 2015 when it was deemed a nuisance by the Shelby County District Attorney's Office. The office said during an investigation that year, undercover officers found illegal drug and alcohol sales happening inside the club.
The officers reported buying marijuana, Xanax and untaxed liquor described as moonshine.
A spokesperson for the DA's office said this in an email about nuisance actions against businesses: "the goal is not to put them out of business, but to get them to comply with the law and stop being a public nuisance by adding things like surveillance cameras, tighter security, etc. Most do that, though a few just close up for good and leave."
The DA’s office says the club was closed as a public nuisance for about four weeks. Then a judge allowed them to reopen after owners agreed to post signs around the club prohibiting illegal guns and drugs, setting up surveillance cameras inside and outside the club that could be monitored by police, making ID checks of customers and adding licensed security officers. The injunction was dissolved in 2018.
James’ Lounge did open back up, but police were still called to disturbances there over the years including Tuesday night where a life was lost.
