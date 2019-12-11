Free Cotton Bowl tickets up for grabs for U of M students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger football fever is growing ahead of the team’s historic appearance in the Cotton Bowl, and the University of Memphis is gearing up to give away some free student tickets to the showdown!
The tickets are for the “Taco Bell Student Section”at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
That’s sections 142 through 145 -- the area highlighted in purple on the seating chart.
Students wanting to see the game between Memphis and Penn State can claim their tickets online through the “Tiger Tix” system starting Thursday at 8 a.m.
If you snag a ticket, you’ll get a receipt, not the actual ticket. You’ll have to take that receipt to the stadium will call on game day along with your student ID.
Game day is set for Dec. 28.
