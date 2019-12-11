Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's College Football Hall of Fame class has no Heisman Trophy winners. Vince Young of Texas, Darren McFadden of Arkansas and Lorenzo White of Michigan State were all contenders for the award. Young launched an era of dual-threat quarterbacks. McFadden was a running back at the time of the QB revolution. White was at his best as a sophomore when the Heisman was always went to upperclassmen. Had they played at different times, maybe their Heisman campaigns would have gone differently. This year's Heisman will be awarded on Saturday.