Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. It's the third time an unranked team has beaten an AP No. 1 this season. The Red Raiders had their biggest win since they made the NCAA championship game last season. Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Duke and Kentucky.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist in the third period, Juuse Saros made 24 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the slumping San Jose Sharks 3-1. Nick Bonino and Ryan Johansen also scored in the third for the Predators, winners of two straight. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 28 saves for the Sharks, who have lost five in a row. Saros was under pressure for most of the final 40 minutes. His best save came with 10:55 remaining when he turned aside Barclay Goodrow’s penalty shot.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former Memphis football coach Mike Norvell says he won’t coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl now that he’s taken the Florida State job. Norvell announced the decision in a letter to Memphis fans. The 15th-ranked Tigers (12-1) face No. 13 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas. Norvell led Memphis to an American Athletic Conference championship with a victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. He held his introductory news conference at Florida State one day later. Memphis has named Ryan Silverfield its interim head coach while it searches for Norvell's permanent replacement.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ja Morant returned to Memphis’ lineup and scored 26 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 110-102 victory over the Golden State Warriors. The No. 2 pick in the draft added seven assists, two rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes after missing the previous four games with a sore back.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 25 points as Arkansas-Little Rock easily beat Tennessee State 86-62. Kamani Johnson had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Arkansas-Little Rock. Ruot Monyyong added 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Ben Coupet Jr. had 14 points for the hosts.