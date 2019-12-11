Humboldt City Schools closed for the rest of the week due to flu

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Humboldt City Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 13th due to the flu and other illnesses.
School officials released the following statement:
“We are taking this measure in order to be proactive due to the significant number of increasing absences impacting faculty, staff, and students for the past three days. The closing of our school system over the next two days will also provide an opportunity for school system facilities and buses to be sanitized. All after school activities will be canceled.
These illnesses are impacting our entire community. Dr. Hamlett asks everyone to stay home when sick and avoid contact with others, cover coughs and sneezes, and wash your hands often. We want our students well and look forward to seeing everyone return on Monday, December 16th, 2019."
