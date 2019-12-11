It’s sunny, but feeling cold again today

It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s area-wide. There could be black ice this morning, especially on bridges and overpasses, so please give yourself some extra time for the morning commute. The clouds moved out overnight, so we will see sunshine again today. Even with sun, high temperatures will stay in the upper 40s. Lows tonight will be around 32 degrees.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 48. Winds will be northwest 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear sky. Low: 32. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be back in the 50s on Thursday and Friday. We will kick off Friday with sunshine, but more clouds will build in during the afternoon. Friday will be mostly cloudy and we likely won’t see sunshine until midday Saturday.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be seasonal with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Another cold front will arrive on Monday, which will give us a chance for rain by Monday morning. There will likely be rain through early evening. We could see a wintry mix on the backside of the front on Monday night, but road temperatures will stay above freezing.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
