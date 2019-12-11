Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has begun removing asbestos-contaminated material that was unearthed during construction near its Kingston Fossil Plant. TVA spokesman Scott Brooks says the material is in what could be an old burn pit. It also contains wood, metal and other debris. The Knoxville News Sentinel first reported the asbestos, which requires a special permit for disposal. Brooks says the utility got the permit on Dec. 3 and began removal last week. The permit says up to 22,000 cubic yards of material will be removed including up to 40 cubic yards of asbestos-containing material, although TVA thinks it will be much less.