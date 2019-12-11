MBI investigating Horn Lake officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting in Horn Lake. It happened after police got a domestic violence call.
“We were in the bed and shots woke us up. How many shots did you hear? Five.” It happened right in front of the apartment where that woman, who did not want to be identified, lives at the Countryside Apartments in Horn Lake. It was around 10:30 in the morning.
“I didn’t know what to think.” She said police told residents to stay inside. District Attorney John Champion told me officers got a domestic violence call from a nearby apartment complex. The Horn Lake police department is just down the street so officers arrived quickly. Once on the scene, they saw the suspect in a vehicle they had a description of. According to Champion, the suspect jumped out of the car and then jumped over a fence ending up in the Countryside apartments. The suspect, Champion said, fired at police and police fired back grazing the man.
“I saw him laying out there on the sidewalk and them putting handcuffs on him.” Champion says the man was taken to a nearby hospital treated and then taken to jail. Details of the suspect’s alleged crime before the shooting have not been released. The shootings happened at the front of the complex near busy Goodman Road with a discount store right across the street with plenty of customers. “It was scary. It really was.”
The officer involved in the shooting has not been named. That officer was relieved of duty with pay which is routine after a shooting while MBI investigates.
