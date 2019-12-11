MBI investigating Horn Lake officer-involved shooting

“I didn’t know what to think.” She said police told residents to stay inside. District Attorney John Champion told me officers got a domestic violence call from a nearby apartment complex. The Horn Lake police department is just down the street so officers arrived quickly. Once on the scene, they saw the suspect in a vehicle they had a description of. According to Champion, the suspect jumped out of the car and then jumped over a fence ending up in the Countryside apartments. The suspect, Champion said, fired at police and police fired back grazing the man.