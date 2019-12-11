Memphis women accused of hitting Franklin police officer with vehicle after shoplifting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Memphis women are in custody after police say they attempted to steal merchandise from Macy’s in Franklin, Tennessee and hit a police officer with a vehicle while trying to escape.
WSMV first reported the incident, which happened in the parking lot of the CoolSprings Galleria.
Eugenia Thomas, Samora Woods and Davianna Livingston allegedly entered the store and began loading up on products before heading out the door. According to WSMV, suspect Laquasha Irving was waiting for the three women in a vehicle outside.
When officers tried to arrest one of the suspects, Irving allegedly reversed the vehicle forcing the officer to the ground. He suffered a head injury, but is reported to be in non-critical condition.
A police vehicle was also hit during the escape attempt.
The women were arrested with a 61 products totaling $4,300, according to WSMV. They are now out on bond and due in court Dec. 19.
