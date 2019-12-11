Memphis 18-year-old admits to breaking into 36 vehicles in 1 night, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators said a Memphis teen is behind bars after he admitted to breaking into 36 vehicles in one night.
Several victims reached out to MPD reporting that their vehicles had been broken into overnight.
A victim reported her 2016 Fiat 500 was broken into in the 5400 block of Rappahannock near northeast Memphis. Video captured two men breaking into her vehicle.
Another victim in the 5300 block of Adney Gap Cv., less than a mile away from the initial break-in, reported his handgun had been stolen from his 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. Surveillance video from the scene captured the same suspects getting into his vehicle and taking a handgun.
Investigators determined two people were responsible for the burglaries. One suspect has been identified as Hussein Mberwa, 18.
Both suspects were taken to the Appling Farms Police Station. Mberwa was read and waived his rights. He admitted to going through 36 vehicles early Monday morning.
Mberwa has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle burglary and one count theft of property $1000 or less. He’s expected in court Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.