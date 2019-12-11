Mid-South 3rd grader wins competition for massive 27-lb. cabbage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you ever seen a cabbage that weighs nearly 30lbs? A local 3rd grader has grown a cabbage that’s almost that size.
Haley Thompson, from Olive Branch, is the Mississippi state winner for the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage. Her oversized cabbage weighed 27.3lbs.
Thompson’s cabbage was randomly selected by the Mississippi Agricultural Department.
According to a press release, more than 1 million 3rd graders in 48 states participated in the gardening competition. Each student competed to be ‘best in state’ and receive a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie Plants.
Bonnie Plants said they provided the students with ‘O.S. Cross’ cabbages. This variety is known for producing giant, oversized cabbage heads. A spokesperson with the company said this makes the process more exciting for children.
