Mike Norvell won’t coach the Memphis Tigers at the Cotton Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Tigers head football coach Mike Norvell ended any speculation he would head the team at the upcoming Cotton Bowl.
Norvell released a “thank you” letter to Memphis Tuesday confirming that his new duties at Florida State will prevent him from accompanying the Tigers to Arlington.
FSU introduced Norvell as the new head coach of the Seminoles Sunday in Tallahassee. As part of his opening speech, he spent time thanking Memphis, the university and his players.
In a letter sent to the Daily Memphian Tuesday, Norvell writes: “The team is in great hands with the administration, the coaching staff and the leaders on the team will continue to do what they have been trained to do and RESPOND.”
UofM Athletics Director Laird Veatch named Ryan Silverfield the interim head coach while the university conducts a nationwide search to replace Norvell.
The Memphis Tigers go head-to-head with the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Cotton Bowl Dec. 28 at noon.
