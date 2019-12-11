Police: Deadly stabbing at Nashville counseling center could be related to attack on nurse at Millington mental health facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking into whether a deadly knife attack at a Nashville counseling center is connected to a stabbing in Millington.
Brian Conley, 31, is charged with the murder of Melissa Hamilton who was a counselor at Crossroads Counseling in Nashville. WSMV reports Hamilton’s body was found inside the counseling center Dec. 4. She’d been stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted.
Nashville police say surveillance video showed Conley entering the center through the front door the night before, having a brief interaction with Hamilton before the lights went out and leaving 15 minutes later though the back door.
Conley was arrested Dec. 5 at a library across from the counseling center where Hamilton worked and died. Nashville police say he wouldn’t talk with detectives but had a wound on his hand.
Millington Police Chief Mark Dunbar says there are enough similarities in the cases that detectives believe there may be a connection, adding that Conley is from the Memphis area.
In the Millington attack, a nurse at Professional Care Services, a mental health facility off Navy Road, was stabbed multiple times as she arrived to work one morning in early October. The victim survived the attack.
In both cases, investigators said there was no indication the suspect knew his victims.
