Millington police say Nashville stabbing suspect not connected to attack on local nurse practitioner

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington police say they’ve ruled out a man charged with a deadly stabbing in Nashville as the suspect in a local knife attack.
Brian Conley, 31, is charged with killing Melissa Hamilton who was a counselor at Crossroads Counseling in Nashville. WSMV reports Hamilton’s body was found inside the counseling center Dec. 4. She’d been stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted.
On Tuesday, Millington Police Chief Mark Dunbar said his detectives were looking into whether Conley was responsible for a similar stabbing outside Professional Care Services in October. A nurse practitioner was attacked as she arrived to work one morning. She survived the attack.
Dunbar said there were some similarities in the case, adding that Conley is from the Memphis area, but investigators ultimately ruled him out as a suspect in the MIllington stabbing.
The local attack remains under investigation. Police are hopeful that the community can identify the suspect based on a sketch provided by the Millington victim.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the Millington Police Department at (901) 873-5600.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.