No charges filed in deadly apartment complex shooting; victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say no charges will be filed in the case of a deadly double shooting at an apartment complex in the Medical District last month.
The shooting took place on Nov. 18 at the Independent Apartments, which is home to many handicapped and disabled people.
Around 5 p.m. Memphis Police responded to the incident on Martin Luther King Junior Avenue, near Dunlap.
When they arrived, officers say one man was dead. The victim has been identified as Ronald Baldridge.
A second man was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in critical condition.
MPD investigators detained one person at the scene.
Police now say the incident was determined to be a justifiable use of deadly force in defense of self or others.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.