Porter-Leath to kick Toy Truck Drive into gear this weekend

Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive kicks off Friday (2019)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 11, 2019 at 7:26 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 7:38 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath is getting ready to spread some holiday cheer! Its annual Toy Truck Drive will kick off Friday benefiting thousands of children.

This is Porter-Leath’s 18th year hosting the toy drive. They’re collecting donated toys to give to children who wouldn’t otherwise receive a gift.

Porter-Leath toy drive will help 6,200 local children

Last year the drive impacted as many as 6,200 children across the county.

If you would like to donate, you can bring a new, unwrapped gift or money to our station at 1960 Union Avenue. Porter-Leath has a Secret Santa that matches all monetary donations. You can also donate by texting “Reindeer” to 50155.

Donation hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit Porter-Leath’s website.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.