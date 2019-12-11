Porter-Leath to kick Toy Truck Drive into gear this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath is getting ready to spread some holiday cheer! Its annual Toy Truck Drive will kick off Friday benefiting thousands of children.
This is Porter-Leath’s 18th year hosting the toy drive. They’re collecting donated toys to give to children who wouldn’t otherwise receive a gift.
Last year the drive impacted as many as 6,200 children across the county.
If you would like to donate, you can bring a new, unwrapped gift or money to our station at 1960 Union Avenue. Porter-Leath has a Secret Santa that matches all monetary donations. You can also donate by texting “Reindeer” to 50155.
Donation hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, visit Porter-Leath’s website.
