A quiet and cool weather pattern the rest of the week

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Monday, which will keep rain chances around early in the day. Highs will be in the 50s. Colder air will move in by Monday night with lows in the 30s to around 40. Highs will only reach the low 40s Tuesday with sunshine returning. We will stay in the 40s for highs Wednesday with more sunshine. Lows will be in the 20s by Wednesday morning.