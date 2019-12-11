A quiet and cool weather pattern the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 32. Winds light.
THURSDAY: High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky.
FRIDAY: Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Look for season temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows will be in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the next system and we may even see a few showers by evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Rain will become more likely Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Monday, which will keep rain chances around early in the day. Highs will be in the 50s. Colder air will move in by Monday night with lows in the 30s to around 40. Highs will only reach the low 40s Tuesday with sunshine returning. We will stay in the 40s for highs Wednesday with more sunshine. Lows will be in the 20s by Wednesday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
