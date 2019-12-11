Shelby County inmate found unresponsive in cell dies in hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 28-year-old Shelby County inmate died Monday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell.
According to the Shelby County Department of Corrections, Terrell Todd was found by corrections staff and taken to the hospital where he later died.
Officers found him around 5:30 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon. SCDC officials say Todd’s family was notified of his condition before he died.
Todd was taken into custody in August of 2018 to serve time for aggravated assault.
