Silverfield to coach Tigers in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGOTN, TX. (WMC) - Now that it’s official, Mike Norvell will not coach the Memphis Tigers in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State. The spotlight turns directly on the man who’ll take over the U of M for the time being if not permanently.
Ryan Silverfield is the Tigers interim head coach. He’s served as offensive line coach under Norvell since the pair arrived here together in 2015.
He’s been the Tigers deputy head coach the last couple of years. Silverfield has made no bones about the fact he wants the Memphis job full time. And he’s ready to lead the Tigers into their biggest bowl game ever.
"I know our guys will go out there and give it there all,” Silverfield said. “One more chance to go out there on national TV and represent the name on the front of their Jerseys, as well as the name on the back. Represent their city, the university. I’m so proud of them. Look at the greatest season in program history, 12-1. But we’re still going in the right direction.”
It’s the 17th ranked Tigers against #10 Penn State in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. in Arlington, Texas.
