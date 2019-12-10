Skies clear and temperatures fall tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clearing Wind: Calm Low: 27
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Wind: SE 5 High: 48
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: SE 5 Low: 32
THIS WEEK: A cold arctic air mass will remain through the day tomorrow keeping temperatures below average and making for another cold night tonight. Thursday will become partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows near 40. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 50s and lows in the low 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers likely along with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 32. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the lower 40s.
