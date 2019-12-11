Tigers Women’s basketball star makes league mark

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, as the Memphis Tiger Men’s team gets ready for its big showdown with Tennessee in Knoxville this weekend, the U of M Women will host Arkansas State, 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Fieldhouse.
The Tiger women coming off a blowout win against UAB Sunday with a final score of 77-52.
Forward Dulcy Fankam-Mendjiadeu earns a spot on the AAC Honor Roll with her double double effort of 13 points and 13 rebounds in the game. She also had three Steals.
