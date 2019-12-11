Truck shot at while delivering newspapers in Germantown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities in Germantown are searching for suspects after a delivery truck was shot at in Germantown.
Around 3:55 Tuesday morning, a Germantown patrol officer noticed two vehicles speeding northbound on S. Germantown Road near Stout Road.
The officer said gunshots were fired from one of the vehicles. That officer lost sight of the vehicles involved in the shooting, and additional officers began searching for the suspects, according to GPD.
Investigators said dispatch received a 911 call from someone that said she was shot at while delivering newspapers near Pangbourne Cove and Cross Village.
The victim said she was approached by two men in a burgundy four-door vehicle who began asking her questions.
Police reports said the victim drove away and the suspects began shooting at the victim’s delivery truck. The victim eventually turned west onto Stout Road.
She continued driving until she encountered officers near West Street and Poplar Avenue.
The victim did not suffer any injuries, but several bullets struck the victim’s truck.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Germantown Police Department.
