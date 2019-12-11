Undocumented immigrant charged with shooting, killing son indicted on federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man charged in state court with fatally shooting his son was indicted on federal charges of illegally re-entering the United States after removal and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Wednesday.
According to the indictment, 32-year-old Argel Hernandez-Escobar was found to be unlawfully in the US after deportation, and unlawfully possessed a gun.
Hernandez-Escobar also has pending state charges in Shelby County Criminal Court for reckless homicide and aggravated child abuse.
Memphis Police responded to the incident on North Highland Street near Given Avenue on Sept. 30, 2018.
Hernandez-Escobar’s son was shot and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.
According to an affidavit, Hernandez-Escobar admitted to having a loaded gun on his lap as he sat on his front porch.
He said his son was standing on the porch to his left when the gun he was holding fired, striking his son.
Hernandez-Escobar admitted he had consumed alcohol the night before and moments before the shooting.
If convicted, Hernandez-Escobar faces up to ten years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.
