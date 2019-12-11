US Census Bureau hosts recruiting event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new decade also means a new census.
The 2020 United States census will be going out and thousands of people are needed to help.
The US Census Bureau is recruiting people from across the country to help with the census count and other positions.
On Wednesday, there was a recruiting event held at the American Job Center in Memphis to help people apply for those jobs.
These positions offer a chance to find a career within the government, earn extra income and help the community.
To apply, you must complete the online job application.
It takes about 30 minutes and includes assessment questions about your education, work, and other experiences.
There will be another recruiting event at the American Job Center off Walnut Grove on Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
