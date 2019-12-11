Willis, McFadden inducted in College Football Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Ole Miss Rebel Patrick Willis is one of 13 players to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The hard hitting linebacker played for the Rebels from 2003 to 2006 and had a stellar, but brief career in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers.
“To be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame is a dream come true for me and a tribute to everything that we’ve done at Ole Miss and for everyone in Bruceton, Tennessee,” said Willis.
Former Arkansas Running Back Darren McFadden is also part of the 2019 College Hall of Fame class.
