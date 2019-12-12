Archaeological testing could reveal multiple unmarked graves in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A historic cemetery in Orange Mound could bigger than developers expected. Orange Mound historian, Mary Mitchell, and other residents in the area said they remember the Deaderick Family Cemetery being much bigger than the small fenced off area that currently designates the cemetery.
Thursday, volunteers and Orange Mound residents conducted archaeological testing to search for additional graves in the area.
According to the City of Memphis, the cemetery was established in the 1830s. Research conducted by Dr. Cynthia Sadler and genealogist Teresa May discovered the Deaderick Plantation had 54 enslaved African Americans that ranged in age from one month to 60 years old. Researchers said 27 of those slaves have been identified by name.
Additional research showed 84 former slaves who lived in Orange Mound in 1910, ten years after the subdivision was developed on the Deaderick Plantation.
It’s important to know that no human remains will be disturbed during the process.
