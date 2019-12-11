Clear & cold tonight but more seasonable tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will keep skies clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall and then return a southerly flow tomorrow which will make for a slightly warmer than average day.
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 30
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 High: 54
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 39
THIS WEEK: A southeasterly wind will bring a few clouds and mild temperatures into the area during the day tomorrow. Friday clouds will continue to increase along with a slight chance of a stray shower. High temperatures will be near 50 with overnight lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s along with lows in the mid 30s. Sunday clouds will increase and a few showers are possible late in the day and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few snow flurries late in the day and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s early in the day and fall into the upper 20s at night. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
