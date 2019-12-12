Police: Possible burglary suspect shot while breaking into Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Spottswood Avenue near South Highland Street where one person was injured and another detained.
Officers said a victim has been taken to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.
Investigators determined the shooting victim was breaking into a home on Spottswood when he was shot.
The shooting occurred around noon on Thursday. This is an ongoing investigation.
