Cyber security expert gives safety tips for home security cameras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cyber security expert explains how easy it is for hackers to get into your account if you’re not careful.
The warning comes after a Desoto County mother shared chilling video with WMC Action News 5 after she says someone used her home security camera to spy on her children.
In a statement from Ring a spokesperson says,"Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security."
Jeff Horton makes a living protecting his clients from cyber criminals trying to breach their security systems.
“We get a lot of convenience from having these devices but the trade off is security,” said Jeff Horton.
His job is stop it from ever happening. The first step he says, a strong password followed by secure network.
Horton says hackers prey on weak password security to gain access to parents’ Ring accounts.
“Are they easily hack-able,” we asked Horton.
“Most of them, yes. Unfortunately, with most consumer grade devices they put very little effort into security. And that’s a known problem. It’s getting better,” he said.
And without proper security protection, Horton says finding vulnerable cameras is easy, but with the right search terms hackers can use websites with nefarious intentions.
Ring suggests to its customers to use the two-factor authentication. Advice echoed by Horton who says use it on any device or website when offered to add another barrier to keep hackers out of your devices and home.
“So I can get into one device and use use that as kind of a launch point to get access to other devices,” said Horton.
Eight-year-old Alyssa’s hair-raising encounter with the mysterious voice watching her every move is now under investigation by Ring and local authorities.
The mother admits she did not set up the Two-Factor Authentication for the Ring account. The family has taken other added security precautions since the incident-- including setting their WiFi so it is no longer visible to others.
