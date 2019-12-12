Dangerous intersection in Cooper-Young gets makeover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crosswalk, about a year in the making, could finally be near completion.
The intersection at Cooper and Central has long been considered one of the city’s most dangerous intersections by city officials.
Katie Gore’s clothing store, FOX+Cat Vintage, sits right at that intersection near other businesses including the popular bar and restaurant Railgarten.
Gore says with no pedestrian signals or crosswalk, getting around usually requires a daring sprint to make it to the other side.
“There is some construction going on over there, but it's making it worse,” said Gore.
City council approved funding to modernize this intersection for pedestrians over a year ago and construction has been underway for several months. Anxious pedestrians have filed their fair share of 311 complaints to move the process along.
WMC is now learning the nearly year-long project may be near completion.
The city is now just waiting on power for the new traffic signals from MLGW.
The city's Traffic Engineering department sent us this statement:
“All Traffic Signal work at this intersection is substantially complete. We are currently waiting on MLGW to provide power service to the new Traffic Signal Cabinet. We cannot complete the project until power service is provided. After the new power service is activated, we will be able to remove the old signal equipment, complete the installation of the new curb ramps, and install new striping. Traffic Engineering received notification today that MLGW should provide power by the end of this week.”
That is welcomed news for Gore who says an improved intersection might add up to more business.
“So my customers won’t stop if they don’t see a spot in the parking lot because they don’t want to deal with trying to cross the street,” said Gore.
