Doug the Pug visits St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The self-proclaimed “King of Pop Culture” visited St. Jude Children’s Hospital Wednesday.
Doug the Pug showed up to spread holiday cheer with patients and support the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign.
Doug has over 12 million followers across all social media platforms and countless celebrity friends. He has a New York Times best selling book and even a line of accessories at Claire’s.
“We have wanted to visit St. Jude for a long time and it was even better than we imagined. Doug loves to spread joy, and it was so special to see him play with St. Jude kids and bring smiles to their faces,” said Leslie Mosier, owner of Doug The Pug. “We were thrilled to visit St. Jude today, and we are making plans to continue to support these inspiring families!”
