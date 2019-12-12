Former gang member turned motivational speaker gunned down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis gang member who turned his life around decades ago to mentor at-risk children wound up losing his own life in a gun battle.
Ronald Baldridge used to say if you live the gang life you end up in one of three places: a jail cell, a wheelchair or the graveyard.
When WMC Action News 5 first met Baldridge in 2007, he was in a wheelchair. He had been shot multiple times and paralyzed from the waist down while robbing Frayser Skateland when he was 17 years old. He decided to navigate a new path in life, inspired by a Memphis Police officer named Steve Grisham, who befriended him and guided him toward God.
"My so-called friends," Baldridge told WMC, "left me to die. Steve ended up baptizing me at Bellevue Baptist Church."
Ron became a motivational speaker and anti-gang consultant, working to stop the cycle of kids, gangs and violence.
"It's a community," he said getting emotional, "and if it affects one child, it affects another one. And it keeps happening. So at what point does this type of madness stop?"
He started a non-profit called P.I.A.N.O., Inc (Partners in Alliance Needing Others) and pledged his life to making a difference in Memphis. A plaque was installed at Shelby County Juvenile Court honoring his years of service counseling young people.
Fast forward 12 years, to the night of Nov. 18 at the Independent Apartments on MLK in the Medical District where Ron lived. Memphis Police responded to a shoot-out between two men in wheelchairs. MPD confirmed on Dec. 11, Ron Baldridge died in that shooting.
So what happened? Police will only say no charges will be filed in the case.
"This incident was determined to be a justifiable use of deadly force in defense of self or others," MPD posted to its Twitter account Wednesday.
Among his accomplishments, Ron Baldridge also wrote a book called "From a Gang to God" where he wrote that line: "In the gangsta lifestyle, you end up one of three ways: jail cells, wheelchairs or graveyards. It all depends on the choices we make."
The former Gangster Disciple turned community activist was laid to rest on Nov. 30. His friends and family left to wonder what led up to the shooting, what happened in Baldridge’s life in his final days. Dozens of people took to Facebook to say how grateful they are for the lives Baldridge helped change for the better, and the lives he saved. Ron Baldridge was 52 years old.
