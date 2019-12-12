Grizzlies win 2nd straight game to end road trip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies closing out their fourth game of the NBA Western Conference road trip, trying to set the Suns in Phoenix.
During the game at Talking Stick Resort Arena in the Valley of the Sun, the Grizzlies went for their second win in a row after beating the Warriors in San Francisco Monday.
The Griz welcomed back Brandon Clarke to the lineup. The rookie from Gonzaga put on a show. They said he couldn’t shoot deep, but he sunk three 3-pointers and had 15 points.
Griz held the lead through three. Frank Kaminsky got busy for Phoenix. Kaminsky bombed five 3-pointers to keep the Suns in it. But Memphis rallied behind Dillon Brooks with 27 points. The Griz are unbeaten when Dilly scores 20 or more.
Jeran Jackson, Jr. had a strong night with 24 points.
Once again, Ja Morant big down the stretch including a posterizing dunk over Aaron Baynes with time running out. Morant had 13 points.
Grizzlies win it, final 115-108.
