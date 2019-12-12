Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 115-108. Memphis won two games in a row for the first time in nearly a month and improved to 6-0 when Brooks scores at least 20 points. Phoenix was led by Frank Kaminsky, who scored a season-high 24 points. The Suns have lost five of their last six on their home court. Memphis never trailed in the fourth quarter and rookie Ja Morant sealed the win with a high-flying dunk in the final minute of Phoenix forward Aron Baynes.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have gotten the offensive spark they wanted when they made Ryan Tannehill their starting quarterback. The Titans are scoring 31.4 points a game with Tannehill starting. That's second only to the Baltimore Ravens during that span in the NFL. It's not just the offense either. The Titans have gotten touchdowns from special teams and defense. They have won four straight and six of their last seven games. They also believe they can be better as they prepare to host Houston in an AFC South showdown.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 23 Tennessee bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 79-41 blowout of cold-shooting Colorado State on Wednesday. Tennessee was playing three nights after falling 66-60 to Texas as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Colorado State attempted two-thirds of its shots from 3-point range but shot just 18.2% from beyond the arc and 21.2% overall. Davis increased her career scoring total to 1,009 and became the 46th player in Lady Vols history to reach 1,000 career points.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden has won the Paul Hornung Award as college football’s most versatile player. He is the first Wildcat player to be honored by the Louisville Sports Commission. Bowden moved to quarterback at midseason after starting the season as a receiver and return specialist. He broke school records for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback. Bowden ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yardage as Kentucky's starting QB he has led the Wildcats to five wins.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nahiem Alleyne scored a career-high 22 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 63-58 win over Chattanooga. Alleyne hit 7 of 13 from the field, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies, who snapped a three-game losing streak and extended their home-court nonconference win streak to 30 games.