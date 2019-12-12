Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top correctional official says there was “no issue” during the state's latest electrocution after witnesses reported seeing smoke above the inmate's head during the execution. Correction Commissioner Tony Parker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that there was no smoke during the execution of the 53-year-old Lee Hall. Instead, Parker says it was steam that hovered during the Dec. 5 electrocution. Gov. Bill Lee says he's confident in the correction agency's conclusion that Hall's execution went as designed. Hall was sentenced to death after being convicted in the 1991 death of his estranged girlfriend.