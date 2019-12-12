Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LEAKS-ARREST
Prosecutors can move forward with leaks case against analyst
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge is allowing prosecutors to move forward with their case against a former intelligence analyst charged with leaking classified documents about military campaigns to a reporter. Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, is charged in federal court in Alexandria under the World War I-era Espionage Act. Prosecutors say Hale provided a reporter with top-secret documents about the government's use of drones against al-Qaida. Hale sought to have the case dismissed, arguing the law is being used to suppress freedom of the press. In court papers unsealed Wednesday, the judge rejected Hale's motions to dismiss. He said similar arguments have been made and rejected by the courts.
AP-TN-VOTING SECURITY-TENNESSEE
No paper trail by Super Tuesday for 2nd big Tennessee county
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A second big county in Tennessee won't switch to voting equipment that leaves a paper trail in time for the March 3 presidential primary. Knox County is eyeing the change but officials said this week that it won't happen until the August elections. The county plans to switch to ballots that would be completed by hand, then scanned. Memphis-anchored Shelby County announced earlier this month that it also plans a switch in August. That county will use touchscreen machines that produce a paper trail. Both counties previously hoped the machines would be in place for Super Tuesday. Nashville's government switched to touchscreen machines that produce paper trails earlier this year.
DEATH PENALTY-RACISM
Execution on hold in Tennessee after racism argument raised
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's pending execution of a black inmate has been put on hold after he raised accusations that racism tainted the jury selection at his trial. A Nashville judge earlier this year approved an agreement with local prosecutors to resentence the man to life in prison. The agreement came after the inmate presented evidence that prosecutors at his trial showed a preference for white jurors. Tennessee's attorney general has appealed the agreement. The state Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered that the April execution date be put on hold until the appeal can be heard. He was sentenced to death for a 1986 murder.
EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
Tennessee officials see 'no issue' with latest electrocution
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's top correctional official says there was “no issue” during the state's latest electrocution after witnesses reported seeing smoke above the inmate's head during the execution. Correction Commissioner Tony Parker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that there was no smoke during the execution of the 53-year-old Lee Hall. Instead, Parker says it was steam that hovered during the Dec. 5 electrocution. Gov. Bill Lee says he's confident in the correction agency's conclusion that Hall's execution went as designed. Hall was sentenced to death after being convicted in the 1991 death of his estranged girlfriend.
FATAL FAMILY SHOOTING
Tennessee authorities identify woman, son killed in shooting
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A medical examiner in Tennessee says he believes a 43-year-old woman killed her 12-year-old son before turning a gun on herself. Davidson County Medical Examiner Feng Li told The Tennessean he believed Rachel Narancich to be the shooter. Narancich and Asher Narancich were found shot to death in their home Tuesday. Franklin police told news outlets that a family member discovered the bodies. A Franklin police spokesman said officers arrived at a home just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and determined there was "nothing to be done" for the two. Investigators said they think whatever happened inside the home occurred in rapid succession during the afternoon.
TVA-CONTAMINATION-COAL ASH
Tennessee Valley Authority addresses coal ash leaks
CUMBERLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has acknowledged leaks at one of its coal ash dump complexes. The CEO of the authority discussed the contamination at a tour of the Cumberland Fossil Plant in Stewart County on Tuesday. TVA reports say coal ash waste is escaping through holes in dirt walls. They also say coal ash toxins are leaking into groundwater monitoring wells. TVA permits say the plant releases coal ash wastewater into the Cumberland River. The river is a source for two public water suppliers and a nearby city. The CEO says TVA is monitoring whether the contaminates are migrating into water supplies.