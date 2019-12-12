Man arrested in James’ Lounge deadly shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested a man accused of opening fire outside a Memphis nightclub killing one person overnight on Wednesday.
Police say Cederick Ivory is responsible for the shooting outside James’ Lounge.
The investigation blocked traffic on Summer Avenue in Binghampton as police worked to find more information about the incident.
According to court records, Anthony Travis and Malik Muhammad were trying to defuse an altercation when Ivory opened fire into a crowd in the parking lot.
Travis was pronounced dead on the scene, and Muhammad was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Ivory was identified as a shooter by witnesses in a photo lineup.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says it shut down James’ Lounge in 2015 after illegal drug and alcohol sales were discovered there.
It opened back up four week later.. but police calls have continued to be frequent at the club.
