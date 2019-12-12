More clouds today, showers this weekend

It's clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. There will be more clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. It will remain mostly cloudy tonight and low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39. Winds southeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: It will be cloudy all day Friday, which will keep temperatures only in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will also be a chance for patchy drizzle and a stray shower will be possible through Friday night. Lows will be in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: We will have a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will be dry with more sun, but a front will approach the Mid-South on Sunday. This will increase cloud cover and give us a chance for a few showers, especially in the evening.
NEXT WEEK: The cold front will push through the area on Monday, which will give us a chance for heavy rain Monday. There will likely be rain through early evening. We could see a wintry mix on the backside of the front on Monday night, but road temperatures will stay above freezing. Highs will be in the upper 40s Monday and lower 40s Tuesday. Lows will be in the 20s next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
