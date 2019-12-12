MPD: Woman finds boyfriend shot in apartment on Arborvalley Lane

Man found dead in apartment on Arborvalley Road
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 12, 2019 at 6:39 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 6:39 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at the Waterview Apartments on Arborvalley Lane where one person has been pronounced dead.

Officers arrived on the scene around 4:34 a.m. Thursday after a woman called 911 and reported that she came home to find her boyfriend suffering a gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information regarding this case, call 901-528-CASH.

