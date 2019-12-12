Neighbors’ surveillance video helped identify burglary suspect in DeSoto County, investigators say

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been arrested accused of breaking into several cars in a DeSoto County neighborhood.
Investigators say Camren Loveberry is charged with auto burglary and aggravated assault after an incident in the Buena Vista Lakes neighborhood in Hernando.
"We were in the area for multiple vehicle burglaries that resulted in a shooting with a citizen. Shots were fired at a victim,” said Roger Hutchins, Investigator with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department
Hutchins said Loveberry didn’t act alone, and the arrest was made possible thanks to the help of neighbors.
"We know for a fact that he was working with other people. We know there were multiple people in the vehicle like I said from video sources in the area and those arrests are imminent,” Hutchins said.
Patricia Walton lives in the neighborhood and says her husband was a victim of the burglary.
"I thought here? How could it happen here? It's never happened here,” Walton said.
Walton says the suspects only stole $12 out of her husbands car, and admits his doors were unlocked.
She says she's thankful for her neighbors who shared surveillance footage with investigators to help with making arrests.
Meanwhile, DeSoto County Deputies are urging residents to be vigilant, especially during the holiday season.
"In these situations the suspects will inundate an area and they'll commit multiple unlocked burglaries as opposed to one or two locked burglaries,” Hutchins said.
Investigators say they have identified the additional suspects who were involved in the crimes and they could be arrested at any moment.
