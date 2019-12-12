New timeline set for potential Overton Park plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Downtown to Midtown Memphis, there's a new timeline set for another development project.
This one is all about how to head into the future.. with buildings from the Bluff City's past.
the Memphis College of Art is set to close next year, leaving Rust Hall empty, and the Brooks Museum is moving downtown after more than 100 years as the stately anchor to Overton Park.
This week, the city announced a new timetable for who will take over the two buildings.
The City of Memphis issued a new Request for Proposals on Monday with a new deadline of Feb. 19 of 2020.
The city is looking for potential development partners that can help keep Overton Park a thriving "center of culture and recreation."
After tours, open houses and feedback collection, dozens of businesses and organizations threw their hats into the ring for the two Overton Park spaces.
The city selected ten finalists including an expansion of the Metal Museum, "Overton Arts Hotel," and even a "Public High School for the Arts.”
This week's RFP also lists six other interested parties that city officials believe have good ideas that should be explored further.
Ideas like “Bluff City Catering” and “Garden City Memphis,” which would be a public access arboretum, and a “Jook Joint,” which would be an interactive Memphis history museum.
The city is still accepting ideas for the soon-to-be empty spaces.
