Off and on clouds and increasing rain chances late weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Expect a cloudy sky and a slight chance of a shower with highs in the low 50s.
WEEKEND: Look for seasonal temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of the next system and we may even see a few showers during the day. Highs will be in the low 50s. Rain will become more likely Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Monday, which will keep rain or storm chances around early in the day. Highs will could vary from the low 50s to mid 60s, depending on how far north the warm front makes it. A few storms could be strong or severe in north MS. Colder air will move in behind the front Monday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Highs will only reach the low 40s Tuesday with sunshine returning. We will stay in the 40s for highs Wednesday with more sunshine. Lows will be in the 20s by Wednesday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
