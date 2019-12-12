Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive to benefit 6,000 children in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath is looking to collect more than 6,000 toys for all its Head Start and Early Head Start children. For 18 years, the organization has made sure every child within its organization has a present under the Christmas tree.
The Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive will benefit children in their programs who come from Shelby County’s most economically disadvantaged families. Every year it helps make the holidays a little easier on parents and a little more fun for the kids with the holiday Toy Truck Drive.
“It's a possibility they may not see a gift under their tree this Christmas,” Early Head Start Teacher Paris Moss said. “This toy drive is doing just that. It's allowing them to have a joyful holiday.”
The Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive continues until Saturday. It’s collecting toys and monetary donations to give every child at Porter-Leath a present this Christmas.
Toys to help develop those gross motor skills like blocks and puzzles are helpful, don’t forget about pretend play when shopping for something to donate.
“Those social and emotional needs,” Moss said. “Dolls, toys that help their imagination. They like to cook. So, pretend play toys,” said Moss.
Porter-Leath is looking for toys for ages five and under. Friday and Saturday the toy drive will be at WMC’s studio in Mid-town.
You can donate at 1960 Union Avenue. On Friday the toy truck will be there from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday it will be there from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
