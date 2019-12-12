Printer’s Alley owners hope to reopen by next year

According to the petition to deem the bar a public nuisance, between January 2015 and December 2018, MPD responded to 61 times to Printer’s Alley for “drug usage , drug sales, burglaries, and weapons charges”. Investigators say the bar sold alcohol to it’s patrons using code words like “gravy” for a shot of Jameson or “cinnamon” for a shot of Fireball. Those shots served out of old ketchup and mustard bottles according to court documents.