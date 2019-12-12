Printer’s Alley owners hope to reopen by next year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drugs, money, and booze were seized in September by undercover police officers from a Midtown bar. Since then, the bar has remained closed by orders of the Shelby District Attorney’s office.
The Midtown establishment is advertised as the neighborhood sports bar since 1963, but in September, Memphis police say what they found inside was anything but neighborly. According to MPD, the bar was a known hot spot for drug trafficking and illegal liquor sales.
Months after the bar was shut down, the owners were in environmental court Thursday fighting to re-open the bar.
“They have made some drastic mistakes and that is everything we have proposed to fix this issues the state and the city has are completely exemplary of the issues that they have admitted fix their mistakes,” said attorney Jason Ballenger.
According to the petition to deem the bar a public nuisance, between January 2015 and December 2018, MPD responded to 61 times to Printer’s Alley for “drug usage , drug sales, burglaries, and weapons charges”. Investigators say the bar sold alcohol to it’s patrons using code words like “gravy” for a shot of Jameson or “cinnamon” for a shot of Fireball. Those shots served out of old ketchup and mustard bottles according to court documents.
Memphis police opened the investigation into the bar after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors about potential illegal activity happening at the bar.
“We will fix all those issues and we are just ready to get them back open,” said Ballenger.
In addition, 10 people were arrested on various charges and warrants the morning under cover officer shut down the bar.
Ballenger hopes next week’s hearing will bring a resolution to the case and reopen the bar by the new year, if not sooner.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.