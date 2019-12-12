2 teens arrested for 36 vehicle break-ins, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hours after police released video of suspected car burglars, officers have identified the two people they believe are responsible.
Surveillance video shows the suspects going through unlocked vehicles on Rappahannock Drive in Northeast Memphis.
Wednesday 18-year-old Hussein Mberwa and another teen were arrested on burglary and theft charges. Police say Mberwa admitted to breaking into 36 different vehicles, stealing cash and even a handgun from the cars.
The 18-year-old will go before a judge Thursday morning.
