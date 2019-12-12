U of M running back bound for East-West game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers’ “Big Pat” is heading to the East-West Shrine Game!
Patrick Taylor has agreed to play in the Post Season Classic All-Star Game that benefits the Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Taylor was limited due to injury to just 300 yards on 70 carries this year with four touchdowns.
The 6 foot 3 inch, 225 pounder is coming off a 1,200 rushing season with 16 touchdowns and two receiving scores.
The East-West Shrine Game is Jan. 18 at St. Petersburg, Florida. Taylor will help lead the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State Dec. 28.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.