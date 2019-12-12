US Marshal Task Force continues search for murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is still searching for a man who’s wanted for multiple violent crimes, including first degree murder.
Investigators say multiple people were shot at the intersection of Barton Street and South Parkway on Oct. 8. Hussein Hasan was shot to death.
A warrant was issued for the arrest of Melvin Tyler for the crime on Oct. 26. Tyler is also wanted for criminal attempt first degree murder, criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery, criminal attempt robbery, and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
The Task Force arrested Lundarius Brown in connection with this crime on Dec. 9. Brown was wanted for first degree murder, criminal attempt first degree murder, criminal attempt especially aggravated robbery, criminal attempt robbery, and employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (731) 571-0280.
