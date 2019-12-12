92-year-old woman missing in the Mid-South, last seen leaving church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you seen Ms. Mary Lou Philpot, 92?
She was last seen Wednesday evening around 8:30. Mary Lou was leaving Brownsville Baptist Church driving a maroon 1994 Buick Regal. Her tags are 386-JYQ.
Philpot’s family reported her missing around 2:00 Thursday morning.
Haywood County investigators said she might suffer from memory lapses and could be confused. She also does not like driving at night.
If you have seen Ms. Mary Lou Philpot, please contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-6158.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.